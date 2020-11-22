Four more coronavirus related deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Four more coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka today.

The death toll from the coronavirus has now risen to 87.

All four victims reported today are from Colombo.

The first victim is a 70-year-old woman from Colombo 15. She died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital.

The second victim is a 53-year-old man from Colombo 12. He died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital.

The third victim is an 84-year-old woman from Borella. She had died at her residence.

The fourth victim is a 75-year-old man from Colombo 10. He had been transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) from the Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He had died while receiving treatment at the IDH hospital. (Colombo Gazette)