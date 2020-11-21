Sri Lanka reports a record nine coronavirus deaths in a day

Sri Lanka today reported a record nine coronavirus deaths in a day, taking the total number of deaths to 83.

This is the highest number of coronavirus related deaths reported in a day so far in Sri Lanka.

The latest victims are residents of Colombo, Wellampitiya and Dematagoda.

The Government Information Department said that one victim is a 57-year-old man from Colombo 2. He died at the Colombo National Hospital. He had suffered from pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus.

The second victim is a 65-year-old man from Wellampitiya. He had died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. He was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, apart from being a coronavirus patient.

The third victim is an 89-year-old man from Dematagoda who also died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. The cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia and the coronavirus.

The fourth victim is a 48-year-old woman from Colombo 10. She had died at her residence. She had died from cardiac arrest while being a coronavirus patient.

The fifth victim is a 72-year-old man from Colombo 10. He had also died at his residence. He had suffered a cardiac arrest while having the coronavirus and was a diabetic with high blood pressure.

The sixth victim is a 69-year-old woman from Colombo 13. She had died at her residence after suffering from a cardiac arrest. She had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The seventh victim is a 76-year-old man from Wellawatta. He had been transferred to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital from the Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He died while receiving treatment at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

The eighth victim is a 75-year-old woman from Wellampitiya who had been transferred to the Homagama hospital from the Colombo National Hospital after being confirmed as a coronavirus patient. She died at the Homagama hospital.

The ninth victim is a 76-year-old woman who was transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda from a private hospital. She died at the IDH hospital from pneumonia and the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)