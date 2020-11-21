Second Reading of 2021 budget passed

The Second Reading of the 2021 budget was passed following a vote in Parliament today.

The Second Reading was passed with 151 MPs voting for and 52 against it.

Opposition Parliamentarian Diana Gamage was among those who voted in support of the Second Reading of the 2021 budget.

Finance Minister, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa presented the 2021 budget to Parliament on 17 November.

The debate of the Committee Stage will commence on the 23rd November and is scheduled to conclude on 10th of December. Accordingly, the final vote will be held at 5.00 pm on the 10th of December. (Colombo Gazette)