Police hint at isolation status being lifted in some areas

The Police today hinted at the possibility of the isolation status being lifted in some areas soon.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the isolation status remains in 24 Police divisions.

He said that the public in these areas have been adhering to the restrictions imposed.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that if this continues, there is a likelihood that the isolation status will be lifted over the next few days.

The COVID Task Force is already considering the possibility of relaxing restrictions imposed in some areas by limiting it to only the specific areas where there are active coronavirus cases.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) Amy Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva had told the Colombo Gazette recently that the areas where local area lockdowns will be lifted, will be selected on the basis that they do not pose a threat for the spread of coronavirus.

He said that they are looking at the possibility of keeping certain areas identified as high risk areas, under lockdown or isolation, instead of an entire Police division.

Lockdown restrictions will then be lifted for areas not considered as posing a threat within Police areas under isolation. (Colombo Gazette)