Parliamentary Council to consider President’s nomination for IGP

The Parliamentary Council is to meet next week and consider President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa’s nomination to the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

C. D. Wickramaratne is currently the Acting Inspector General of Police after former IGP Pujith Jayasundara was removed following the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Parliamentary Council will meet on 23rd of November at 4.00 pm at Parliament under the patronage of the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Nominations made by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa for the vacancies in the Court of Appeal and appointment to the post of Inspector General of Police will be considered at the meeting.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda and Opposition MP Kabir Hashim are representing the Parliamentary Council.

Secretary General of Parliament Dammika Dasanayake is the secretary of the Parliamentary Council. (Colombo Gazette)