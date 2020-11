More stranded Sri Lankans returned from the Middle East today, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 (NOCPC) said.

NOCPC said that 21 people returned from Abu Dhabi via EK 667 and 42 returned from Doha via QR 668.

Another 296 Sri Lankans were scheduled to arrive today from Doha via UL 218.

All those who returned to Sri Lanka were send to quarantine centers operated by the military. (Colombo Gazette)