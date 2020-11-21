Hunt continues for woman who escaped from IDH hospital

A hunt is continuing for a woman who escaped from the Infectious Disease Hospital (Angoda Fever Hospital), the Police said today.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the woman, a coronavirus patient, was believed to have escaped to Kiriella.

He said that a search operation had been conducted in Kiriella to locate the woman but she could not be found.

The woman had escaped from the IDH hospital on Thursday (19th) with her child.

She had left her child in Eheliyagoda and fled. The Police had later found the child at a house in Eheliyagoda.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a search operation is continuing while her son is receiving medical attention. (Colombo Gazette)