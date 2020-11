A coronavirus patient who escaped from the Infectious Disease Hospital has been found.

The Police said that she was found in Eheliyagoda this evening and was taken into custody.

A hunt had been continuing today for the woman who escaped from the hospital.

The woman had escaped from the IDH hospital on Thursday (19th) with her child.

She had left her child in Eheliyagoda and fled. The Police had later found the child at a house in Eheliyagoda. (Colombo Gazette)