Cops defend arresting popular actor Wilson Karunaratne

The Police today defended arresting popular actor Wilson Karunaratne over an incident which occurred in Kirulapone.

Wilson Karunaratne had been arrested yesterday and was later released on bail.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that Wilson Karunaratne had been arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that Karunaratne had gone out in public without wearing a face mask.

He had then been approached by policemen who had questioned him for not wearing a mask.

DIG Ajith Rohana said Karunaratne had slapped a policeman and that the policeman was later taken to hospital.

He said that the actor was then arrested and later released on bail. (Colombo Gazette)