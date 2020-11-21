Chamal likely to step down from State Minister portfolio

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Cabinet Minister Chamal Rajapaksa is likely to step down from his State Minister portfolio, the Colombo Gazette learns.

Sources said that Rajapaksa has informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of his intention to step down in order to reduce some of his responsibilities.

Chamal Rajapaksa will however continue as cabinet Minister of Irrigation.

He is currently Minister or Irrigation and State Minister of Internal Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management.

Sources close to Chamal Rajapaksa said that he had obtained the blessings of the President to remain only as a cabinet Minister.

It is still not clear if a formal resignation letter has been handed over to the President by Minister Chamal Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)