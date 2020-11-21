Central Bank employee infected but essential operations to continue

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on 19 November 2020. The employee is now under medical care.

Acting swiftly following this incident, the Central Bank said that it implemented all necessary measures to prevent contagion, including rigorous sanitisation and disinfection of its Head Office premises, tracing close contacts and arranging PCR testing for possible contacts.

All other employees tested were found to be negative for the virus. As a precautionary measure, senior management of the Bank, who functioned physically from the Bank premises thus far, also decided to work from home for a period of two weeks commencing 20 November 2020.

The Central Bank said that it follows stringent infection prevention guidelines to protect its staff and the visiting public, as the Bank considers ensuring their safety as a top priority.

The well tested Business Continuity Plan (BCP) of the Central Bank, early formation of an Emergency Action Task Force to provide guidance in case of an emergency situation, proactive measures taken by the Bank in consultation with health authorities, continuous and close screening of all employees through regular online surveys, roster based working arrangement of in-person employees and effective work from home arrangements that have been put in place will help the Bank to continue to function without disruption even after this incident.

In this context, the Central Bank informed the financial markets and the general public that its essential operations will continue as usual.

The general public can continue to reach the Central Bank electronically via [email protected] / [email protected] or via telephone 011-2477966 and the other numbers already announced. (Colombo Gazette)