Border measures relaxed for Sri Lankans travelling to Singapore

Border measures have been relaxed for Sri Lankans travelling to Singapore.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore said that travellers from Fiji, Finland, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey will be allowed to apply to opt out of dedicated Stay-Home Notice (SHN) facilities and serve their 14-day SHN at their place of residence.

But this is provided they have not travelled, in the last consecutive 14 days prior to entry, to other countries or regions, Asia One reported.

The exception is for when they travel within or from Fiji, Finland, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, Macao, Mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

They must also be occupying their place of residence alone or only with household members who are also serving SHN with the same travel history and SHN duration.

MOH said that as the global situation evolves, it will continue to adjust Singapore’s border measures to manage the risk of importing and transmitting Covid-19 to the community. (Colombo Gazette)