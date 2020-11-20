Vasu clashes with Fonseka saying Parliament not an Army camp

Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara clashed with Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka in Parliament today saying Parliament is not an Army camp.

A war of words erupted between Nanayakkara and Fonseka after the Minister said that Sri Lanka does not need the coronavirus vaccine at this moment.

Fonseka raised objections to the comment and a heated exchange ensued.

Nanayakkara told Fonseka that he cannot interrupt his speech as it is Parliament and not an Army camp.

“You can speak when you want in the Army not here. This is Parliament not the Army,” Nanayakkara said.

A heated exchange continued before Fonseka sat down and proceedings continued. (Colombo Gazette)