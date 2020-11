Two coronavirus patients escaped from the Infectious Disease Hospital (Angoda Fever Hospital), the military said today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 (NOCPC) said that a woman and her son had escaped from the hospital.

According to NOCPC, the woman and her son had escaped while receiving treatment for the coronavirus last night (Thursday).

A search operation was later launched to locate the two coronavirus patients. (Colombo Gazette)