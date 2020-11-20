Sri Lanka to suspend import of Chinese face masks

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Sri Lanka has decided to suspend the import of face masks in order to promote locally manufactured masks.

The Government has been importing face masks from China to meet the local demand.

However, Professor Channa Jayasumana, the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, told Colombo Gazette that the government has decided to locally manufacture face masks.

Jayasumana said that local manufacturers are able to meet the demand for face masks in Sri Lanka.

As a result the Government will suspend the import of face masks from next week.

The State Minister said that Sri Lanka will manufacture KN 95 masks and other masks to meet the local demand.

He said that locally manufactured masks will be sold at a cheaper rate in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)