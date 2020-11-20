PCR testing to be increased to 20,000 a day

PCR testing is to be increased to 20,000 a day, the Ministry of Health said today.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that they hope to increase the number of PCR testing in laboratories.

Dr Sudath Samaraweera said the Health Ministry has set a target of 20,000 PCR tests a day.

“We want to create a situation where 20,000 PCR tests are conducted daily,” he said.

He also said that with more antigen testing to be carried out, PCR test kits will remain.

Dr Sudath Samaraweera said that the remaining PCR test kits will be used to expand PCR testing to cover more areas.

He said that more PCR testing will be carried out in high-risk areas and other areas in order to detect coronavirus patients. (Colombo Gazette)