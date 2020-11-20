Passenger train services cancelled for the weekend

The Department of Railways has cancelled all passenger train services for this weekend.

All passenger trains will not operate tomorrow (21) and on Sunday (22), the Department announced today.

The decision has been taken as a preventive measure due to the current coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Department of Railways cancelled all passenger trains last weekend as well.

The cancellation of train services was announced on the back of the 03-day travel restrictions imposed in the Western Province from November 13 to midnight on November 15. (Colombo Gazette)