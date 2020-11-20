Health authorities to decide fate of festive season in Sri Lanka

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Health authorities will decide the fate of the festive season in Sri Lanka after conducting a review of the coronavirus situation.

A decision to relax quarantine restrictions during the festive season in December will be taken by the Ministry of Health after reviewing the situation in the country at that time.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera told Colombo Gazette that the decision depends on the level of coronavirus transmission in the country during this period.

The Health Ministry will consider the level of quarantine restrictions that can be relaxed to permit celebrations for the festive season in December.

Dr. Samaraweera further said that a final decision in this regard will be taken by the Health Ministry and other officials.

The Chief Epidemiologist made the comments in response to inquiries by Colombo Gazette if celebrations, including personal family gatherings and public functions with a crowd limit, will be allowed for the festive season in December. (Colombo Gazette)