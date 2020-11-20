Court of Appeal clears Janaka Bandara in murder case

The charges filed against Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon over a murder in 1999 were annulled by the Court of Appeal today.

The charges pertain to two cases filed against the Minister at the Kandy High Court over the murder.

Minister Tennakoon was charged of having murdered a person by instructing to open fire at the van transporting United National Party supporters, while he was enroute to participate in a United People’s Freedom Alliance rally in Dambulla.

He was remanded in October 2015, following a case filed against him on the murder at the Matale Court by the Mahawela Police.

However, the Kandy High Court released the Minister in November 2015 on a bail worth Rs. 500,000 and two sureties of Rs. 1 million each.

The Court of Appeal taking up for consideration the case, today ordered that the murder charges filed against Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon and another person be annulled. (Colombo Gazette)