Cops launch crackdown on parties in isolated areas

Police officers in civil attire are to be deployed to arrest those organizing social gatherings and events in interior areas of Police areas currently under lockdown or isolation.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the measure has been taken as they have received reports on individuals organizing parties and holding outdoor sports events in such interior areas.

A total of 117 persons have been arrested so far following drone operations conducted to find those violating quarantine restrictions.

The Police Spokesman said despite a majority of the public adhering to quarantine restrictions, a few were continuing to violate the regulations.

Police officers in civil attire will also be deployed to monitor social distancing in public places, he said.

Forty-six (46) individuals had been arrested within the last 24- hours ending at 06.00am today for failing to maintain social distancing and failing to wear face masks.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a total of 358 persons have been arrested to date for failing to wear face masks and not maintaining social distancing in various parts of the country.

The Police Spokesman said drone operations and special operations will be continued to apprehend those who violate the quarantine law. (Colombo Gazette)