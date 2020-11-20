Colombo Manning Market opens in Peliyagoda

The Colombo Manning Market was declared open in Peliyagoda by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that it was decided to construct a new Manning vegetable market in Peliyagoda to further reduce traffic congestion in Colombo.

The decision to construct the Manning Market in Peliyagoda was taken at the time it was decided to construct the fish market in Peliyagoda.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that construction work on the new Manning Market commenced in 2013.

The Government had decided to expedite construction work on the Manning Market this year.

The new market has been constructed with several facilities and can accommodate 1192 stalls and 600 vehicles. (Colombo Gazette)