China warns West saying ‘eyes will be plucked out’

Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing alliance of the five Anglophone countries set up during the Cold War and initially developed to monitor the USSR and its allies.

Earlier, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said any attempt by foreign states to threaten or pressure Beijing to make concessions was “doomed to fail”.

Hong Kong was returned to China under the “one country, two systems” principle, which allowed it to retain more rights and freedoms than the mainland until 2047.

As a Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong was to have its own legal system, multiple political parties, and rights including freedom of assembly and free speech.

But in late June China passed a controversial, far-reaching national security law in the territory after years of pro-democracy and anti-Beijing protests, which reduced Hong Kong’s autonomy and made it easier to punish demonstrators. It criminalises “secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces”.

Beijing says the law will return stability to the territory, but western governments and human rights groups say it effectively curtails freedom of speech and protest. After the law was introduced, a number of pro-democracy groups disbanded out of fears for their safety.

Earlier this month, a reporter who helped investigate suspected police involvement in a violent attack on protesters last year was arrested, in what journalists said was a tactic to discourage reporting.

In response to the security law, the UK offered Hong Kong residents still holding British National Overseas (BNO) status a route to British citizenship.