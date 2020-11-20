Chilaw fish market to be temporarily closed

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Chilaw fish market will be temporarily closed from tomorrow (21) for a period of one week.

Public Health Inspectors Association Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that the decision was taken following the detection of six coronavirus patients linked to the fish market.

PCR tests had been conducted on Tuesday (17) on fifty persons who had visited the fish market.

Six individuals out of the group had tested positive as per the results of the PCR tests received yesterday.

Balasuriya said that as a result, health authorities had decided to temporarily close the Chilaw fish market for one week. (Colombo Gazette)