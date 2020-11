A bus transporting Parliament employees fell into the pond near the Parliament entrance this evening.

Officials said that around 30-35 people were in the bus when it toppled into the pond.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control resulting in the bus falling into the pond.

No one sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The bus was to transport the employees back home after Parliament sessions today.

The accident occurred during poor weather experienced in the area. (Colombo Gazette)