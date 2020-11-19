Special operation launched against beggars, drivers near traffic lights

A special operation has been launched to arrest beggars and to take legal action on drivers near traffic lights.

The special operation has been launched in Colombo and the suburbs.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said this morning that persons impersonating beggars will be arrested during the special operation.

The Police had last week decided arrest beggars believed to be operating under the guidance of some businessmen.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a special operation was launched today to arrest such individuals and initiate legal action against them.

The Police spokesman said that intelligence officers have found that most beggars are fake.

“They will be arrested are taken to court,” the Police spokesman said.

He also said that drivers who give money or purchase items from individuals near traffic lights or junctions will also face legal action.

The Police spokesman said that obstructing traffic is an offence and as such drivers must not stop to give money to beggars or purchase items near traffic lights or at junctions. (Colombo Gazette)