Schools to reopen for Grades 6-13 next week

The Education Ministry has announced that selected schools will be reopened from next week.

Minister of Education Professor G.L. Peiris said that all schools, excluding those in the Western Province and those under lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, will resume academic activities for the remainder of the year.

The Ministry of Education has decided to reopen schools from Monday, 23rd November, he said.

The Minister said that a decision has been taken to reopen schools and conduct academic activities only for students from Grades 06-13.

The decision comes, after Chief Epidemiologist of the Health Ministry Dr. Sudath Samaraweera told Colombo Gazette yesterday that the Education Ministry and health authorities were engaged in crucial discussions on the reopening of schools for the remainder of the year.

The Government had decided to shut all schools in the island in October following the latest coronavirus outbreak that was reported in Minuwangoda from the 4th of October.

Earlier this month, the Government announced that it had decided to postpone the reopening of schools by two weeks. (Colombo Gazette)