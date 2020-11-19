Rishad testifies from jail via skype

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen today testified before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

MP Bathiudeen testified before the PCoI by connecting via Skype technology, as he is currently imprisoned.

The former Minister has been remanded on charges of violating the Presidential Elections Act by misappropriating public funds to the tune of Rs. 9.5 million when he was the Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The MP testified via skype technology as a preventive measure due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka.

Earlier today, Attorney General Dappula de Livera requested the Chairman of the PCoI on Easter attacks to provide testimonies of selected witnesses to consider charges against the suspects. (Colombo Gazette)