Police obtain court order against commemorating LTTE in North

The Police have obtained a court order against commemorating the LTTE in the North next week.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that retraining orders were obtained against commemorating slain LTTE cadres in Mannar and Vavuniya.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the restraining orders were obtained against five individuals in Mannar and eight individuals in Vavuniya.

He said that the court orders were obtained as some individuals were preparing to commemorate LTTE cadres killed during the war next week.

“The Police will take stern action against those who violate the restraining order,” he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that such events will only create a division between the Tamils and Sinhalese communities. (Colombo Gazette)