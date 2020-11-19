New Chinese envoy meets President Rajapaksa

The new Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Government of the People’s Republic of China with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka appointed Qi Zhenhong as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka.

He replaces Cheng Xueyuan who had completed his term in Sri Lanka and left for another assignment.

Qi Zhenhong presented his credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House, Colombo 01 today. (Colombo Gazette)