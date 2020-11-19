The Court of Appeal today acquitted former Secretary to the President Lalith Weeratunga and former Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Anusha Palpita.

The court acquitted and released the two former state officials over the case filed on the distribution of sil cloths in 2015.

The verdict was issued when petitions filed by Weeratunga and Palpita against the Colombo High Court’s decision to convict and sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labor and fines, was taken up for consideration today.

The High Court had convicted the two men in September 2017, after they were charged by the Attorney General with misappropriation of government funds.

The suspects were accused of distributing Sil cloths to temples islandwide at a cost of nearly Rs. 600 million belonging to the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission during the 2015 Presidential Election.

Weeratunga and Palpita later filed petitions at the Court of Appeal, charging that their sentencing was against the law and called on the court to acquit and release them from all charges. (Colombo Gazette)