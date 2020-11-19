Final preparations underway at Hambantota to host LPL

Intense preparations are underway at the MRICS, Hambantota to host the inaugural Lanka Premier League 2020 (LPL), which will commence on the 26th November 2020, when Colombo Kings takes on Kandy Tuskers, in the first game of the competition.

The ground staff is currently engaged in preparing the venue, which will hold a record 23 matches in 15 days, including the finals of the much-awaited LPL.

In total, the MRICS, Hambantota will have 10 center wickets ready for the tournament, whilst all 10 wickets will be used during the competition.

“We are working full scale to ensure that we deliver good quality playing wickets for the tournament and I am confident that we can achieve this gigantic task successfully, ’’ said, Mr. Godfrey Dabrera, Manager, International Venues and Facilities of the SLC.

The venue will have 25 practice (side) wickets ready for practice purposes and all those wickets will have floodlight facilities built-in, thus providing under light practice facilities for the teams.

Apart from preparing the existing player dressing rooms to be in line with planned health guidelines, another two new dressing rooms will also be constructed to ensure that all teams are given a separate ‘Dressing Room’, during the days, where Double Headers will be conducted.