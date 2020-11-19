Extra security sought for Zahran Hashim’s wife

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has called on the Department of Prisons to increase all security measures for the wife of Easter Sunday bomber Zahran Hashim, who is currently imprisoned.

In a letter to the Commissioner General or Prisons, the HRCSL requested immediate steps to be taken for the protection of Fathima Sadiya.

The Commission said that it has received multiple complaints alleging that Sadiya’s life is under threat after testifying before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

This concern has been exacerbated by reports that Sadiya has suddenly been infected by the COVID-19 virus and has been removed from the Welikada Prison to a treatment facility in Welikanda, it said.

Stating that the Commission is confident that the prisons Department will at all times take maximum efforts to ensure security of all remandees as required by the law, the HRCSL drew immediate attention to this complaint and urged that strong protective measures be taken to protect Sadiya’s life since she is under the department’s custody.

The HRCSL further urged the Commissioner General or Prisons to inform about Sadiya’s whereabouts to the authority temporarily in charge of her health.

The Commissioner General of Prisons was further requested to inform the HRCSL of his observations on the matter and details of actions taken in response, including preventive measures adopted on or before November 13. (Colombo Gazette)