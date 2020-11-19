Best Western Elyon Colombo celebrates dual TripAdvisor and Agoda Awards

Best Western Elyon Colombo, Sri Lanka’s first ever Best Western Hotel has once again been recognised for exemplary guest experience as recipients of dual accolades from premier online booking sites Tripadvisor and Agoda.

“We are overjoyed and incredibly proud of these great awards. While it has been a challenging year for the travel and hospitality industry, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our valued guests for their continued trust and confidence,” said Presantha Jayamaha, Chairman Elyon Hotels. “The awards are testament to the outstanding service and quality that we consistently provide to our guests and we trust they will also encourage our team to continue to deliver exceptional service levels.”

Best Western Elyon Colombo was presented an Agoda 2020 Customer Review Award with a high score of 8.2. These awards celebrate service excellence and are judged on genuine Agoda customers’ experience reviews. Scores over 8.0 recognise hotels that consistently deliver outstanding services assuring guests they have made the right choice based on five key criteria including location, service, cleanliness, facilities and price.

This prestigious recognition is the latest addition to the several awards received by Best Western Elyon Colombo previously. The Hotel has repeatedly won Agoda’s Gold Circle award in 2015, 2017 and 2018 demonstrating outstanding commitment to exceed guest expectations by providing unique and excellent customer service.

Best Western Elyon Colombo is also the proud recipient of the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice ’Best of the Best Award 2020‘. The Hotel has been recognized based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic with award winners acknowledged for consistently receiving great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

This award adds to the Hotel’s extensive accolades including the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice 2015 and TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award 2016, 2017 and 2018.

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, helps approximately 463 million travelers each month to make every trip their best trip. TripAdvisor is recognised as the ultimate travel companion and is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

Best Western Elyon Colombo is also the recipient of several noteworthy awards during the last six years of operations.

With 60 tastefully designed contemporary rooms, Best Western Elyon Colombo provides guests a range of modern facilities, including a stunning rooftop bar. The Hotel was launched in 2014 and has continuously raised the bar and set new benchmarks in offering authentic hospitality, focusing on ensuring a superior guest experience.

Currently, the Best Western Elyon Colombo remains temporary closed to the general public. However, the hotel intends to commence full operations and welcome guests with its synonymous award winning service and value stay options as soon as the country’s international airport is opened for international travel.