Approximately 30,000 first, second contacts in quarantine

Approximately 30,000 individuals who are first or second contacts of coronavirus patients are currently in quarantine.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 (NOCPC) said that a total of 14,889 individuals have been detected with COVID-19 with links to the Minuwangoda and Peliyagoda clusters.

Among the patients, 3,059 are linked to the Minuwangoda cluster, while 11,830 are linked to the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

The NOCPC said that 9,162 patients from both clusters have recovered and have been discharged as of today.

Meanwhile, thirty-nine (39) individuals from Doha in Qatar, 30 passengers from Oman, and thirteen (13) persons from Pakistan arrived in the country this morning. All passengers have been subjected to PCR tests and transferred to Military-operated quarantine centres.

The NOCPC said that nearly 3,419 persons are currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine process in 33 quarantine centres across the country.

The Centre further said that 327 Covid patients were detected within the last 24-hours ending at 06.00am today. The detections were made after 11,105 PCR tests were conducted by health authorities yesterday alone.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka stands at 18,401, with 12, 586 recoveries, and 5,746 patients under medical care.

With three deaths reported within the last 24-hours, the death toll of Covid- related deaths in Sri Lanka stands at 69 as of this morning.

Sri Lanka has recorded 56 Covid-related deaths since the latest outbreak was reported in Minuwangoda from the 4th of October. (Colombo Gazette)