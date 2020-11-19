AG seeks copies of witness statements given to PCoI on Easter attacks

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has requested the Chairman of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks to provide testimonies of selected witnesses.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said that a request has been made to obtain the statements and testimonies of certain witnesses recorded by the Commission.

The request was made from the Chairman of the PCoI in order for the Attorney General to consider charges against the suspects, she said.

Statement have been recorded on the terror attacks from several Government and former state officials, including former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, former Minister Rauff Hakeem, State Minister Dilum Amunugama, former Minister Dr. Harsha De Silva, former Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah, and MP Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan.

The Criminal Investigations Department completed investigations on the negligence of duties by former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera related to the Easter Sunday attacks, in September 2020.

The case files in this regard were thereafter directed to Attorney General Dappula de Livera for advice. (Colombo Gazette)