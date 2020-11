A group of inmates at the Welikada prison in Colombo staged a protest today.

Commissioner of Prisons Administration/Rehabilitation and Skill Development Chandana Ekanayake told Colombo Gazette that a group of 10 inmates were engaged in the protest.

They have climbed on to the roof of a prison building to stage the protest, he said.

Ekanayake added that the protesting inmates are demanding officials to speed up their judicial process. (Colombo Gazette)