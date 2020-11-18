Sri Lankans stranded in the UAE repatriated

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Over 280 Sri Lankan migrant workers who were stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic, arrived this morning on the first special flight to be operated since the temporary suspension of the repatriation process a few months ago.

A total of 289 passengers arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said the group of stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers were repatriated from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

They have been subjected to PCR tests at the Katunayake Airport and have been transferred to Military –operated quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, Director General East Asia at the Foreign Ministry, Kandeepan Balasubramaniam told Colombo Gazette that the repatriation process is being carried out as planned.

Four more flights which were scheduled for this week and next week to repatriate the stranded Sri Lankans will operate as planned, he added.

The Government last week decided to recommence the repatriation of stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers from this week.

The Foreign Ministry thereafter announced that five flights have been scheduled for the repatriation process.

Apart from the flight that landed from Dubai this morning, four more flights are to be operated this week and the following week to repatriate more stranded Sri Lankans.

As per the Foreign Ministry’s schedule, 100 Sri Lankans are to be repatriated from Italy on Friday (20), 297 from Qatar on Saturday (21), 297 from Kuwait on Monday (23), and 290 from Oman on next Thursday (26). (Colombo Gazette)