Sri Lanka Ports Authority declared an essential service

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority has been declared an essential service by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

In a proclamation issued by the President, all services, work or labour of any description necessary or required to be done by or in connection with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority established by Section 3 of Sri Lanka Ports Authority Act No. 51 of 1979 has been declared an essential service.

The gazette notes that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa considers it necessary that the services provided by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, is essential to the life of the community and is likely to be impeded or interrupted and as such has been declare an essential public service. (Colombo Gazette)