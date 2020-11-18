Senior CID officers appointed to probe Brandix cluster

A group of senior officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have been appointed to investigate the Brandix coronavirus cluster.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D Wickremeratne has informed Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera that he has complied with the instructions given to him to appoint an investigations team consisting of senior CID officers.

AG’s Coordinating Officer State Council Nishara Jayaratne told Colombo Gazette that the acting IGP has informed the AG that the investigations team will be directed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CID.

Dappula de Livera had on 5 November instructed the Police Chief to provide an update on the investigations conducted pertaining to the coronavirus cluster that was detected from the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda.

AG Dappula de Livera had issued the directive as it was reported that the Police had not commenced an investigation into the matter as yet.

The Attorney General had further called on the Police Chief to prioritize the investigation as it is suspected that this outbreak has severely affected the livelihoods of the general public and has pushed the nation into a severe health crisis.

Nishara Jayaratne added that he had also been instructed to immediately dispatch the list of names of the officers appointed to the investigation team to the AG.

In October, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera instructed the acting IGP to investigate the spread of the coronavirus from the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda.

The acting IGP was further instructed to submit a progress report on the investigation in two weeks.

Thereafter, a criminal investigation was launched on the Brandix factory in Minuwangoda over the recent coronavirus pandemic in Sri Lanka.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said at the time that a Police team was appointed to investigate the spread of the virus from the Brandix factory.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the team led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) will be guided by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD). (Colombo Gazette)