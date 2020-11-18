One inmate killed, three arrested in Bogambara prison escape

One inmate was killed and three others were arrested following an attempt to escape from the Bogambara prison last night.

Prison officials said that another inmate had managed to escape and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

The five inmates had been placed under quarantine at the old Bogambara prison due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The group had attempted to climb over the prison’s wall to escape last night.

However, prison officials had opened fire killing one inmate and had managed to capture three others, but one other inmate is said to have escaped.

All five prisoners involved in the incident were reportedly imprisoned over drug offences.

Prison officials have commenced an investigation into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)