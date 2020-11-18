Number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka crosses 18,000 mark

The number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka crossed the 18,000 mark.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 outbreak said that 18,074 people have been detected with the virus in Sri Lanka since the first case was found in the country in January.

A Chinese woman was the first person to be detected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka in January this year.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 outbreak said that of the 18,074 people, 12,209 people have fully recovered while 5,799 are still receiving treatment in hospital.

Yesterday (Tuesday) 398 people were detected with the virus in Sri Lanka of who 201 were from the Colombo District.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 outbreak said that 8743 PCR tests were conducted in Sri Lanka yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)