Key talks underway to decide on reopening of schools

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Education Ministry and health authorities are engaged in crucial discussions to take a decision on reopening schools for the remainder of the year.

Chief Epidemiologist of the Health Ministry Dr. Sudath Samaraweera told Colombo Gazette that the Ministry is engaged in key talks with the Education Ministry in this regard.

The current situation will be reviewed following which a final decision will be taken on the reopening of schools, he added.

The Government had decided to shut all schools in the island in October.

Schools have remained closed since the latest coronavirus outbreak was reported in Minuwangoda from the 4th of October.

Earlier this month, the Government announced that it had decided to postpone the reopening of schools by two weeks.

The Education Ministry said that schools will not reopen on November 09 as scheduled earlier.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the Government made special arrangements to hold the GCE Advanced Level and Grade 05 Scholarship Examinations in October. (Colombo Gazette)