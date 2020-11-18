India allocates bulk of military training to Sri Lanka

More than half of military training slots in India for foreign countries are provided to Sri Lanka, The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said today.

Annually, over 1200 personnel from Sri Lankan Armed Forces undergo training in India. Of these, nearly 250 are from Sri Lanka Air Force.

The joint training inculcates camaraderie and prepares the bedrock for cooperation between India and Sri Lanka to safeguard the common security interests and contribute to regional peace and security, the High Commission added.

The High Commission of India in Colombo also congratulated the Sri Lanka Air Force on its first ever commissioning of female pilots.

The High Commission said the commissioning of Flying Officers ADPL Gunarathne and RT Weerawardana as first ever women pilots in Sri Lanka Air Force on Monday (16) is a matter of great pride and happiness notably for Sri Lanka but also for India.

Both the officers were trained in the 204th Pilot Course of the Indian Air Force Academy at Hyderabad from July 2018 to June 2019, the High Commission said in a statement.

The High Commission of India further said that training has been one of the strongest pillars of bilateral defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)