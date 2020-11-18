The Government says there were no martyrs in Sri Lanka but only terrorists and the Army that fought the war to defeat the terrorists.

Parliamentarian Anura Priyadarshana Yapa said that the Government regrets the loss of lives during the war because of the actions of one individual.

He said the State is also outraged over the steps taken by some people to push others to engage in terrorism.

Yapa insisted that LTTE leader Vellupillai Prabakaran did a lot of harm to the Tamils and not any good.

He expressed these views in Parliament today in response to comments made by Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian Sivagnanam Shritharan.

Shritharan accused the Army of being responsible over the deaths of several ordinary people in the North and East during the war.

However, Yapa insisted that the Army only took steps to protect the unity of the country and defeat terrorism. (Colombo Gazette)