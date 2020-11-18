Construction work resumes on Japanese funded second terminal at BIA

Construction work resumed today on the second terminal at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa kicked-off construction work of the terminal at the BIA today.

The project was launched in line with the vision of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to develop the country.

Construction work on the Japan funded terminal was initially launched in 2014 when Mahinda Rajapaksa was President.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office said that work on the project stalled over the next four years under the Government of President Maithripala Sirisena.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had called for construction work on the terminal to be expedited after he assumed duties as President in November last year.

Accordingly, construction work resumed today and the entire project is expected to be completed in three years.

The new terminal will have several modern facilities including a passenger boarding bridge to connect to an Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger airline. (Colombo Gazette)