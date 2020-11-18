Blessing for the new Air Force Commander

The Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana made his maiden courtesy call on His Eminence, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo yesterday (17 November 2020) at the Archbishop’s House in Colombo.

His Eminence conveyed the greetings of the Catholic Church on his appointment as the 18th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force and assured all blessings and assistance for his endeavours.

After a cordial discussion, a memento was presented to His Eminence the Cardinal by the Commander to mark the event.