Launching of ‘Ayubowan! – Made in Sri Lanka to Global’…. “Gateway to find and meet Global Buyers in challenging times”……….

DPR Global Business Networks (Pvt) Ltd is a new business venture of DPR Consultants (Pvt) Ltd which is a duly incorporated company in Sri Lanka since 1999, proudly presents ‘Ayubowan! – Made in Sri Lanka to Global’ Online Platform and Virtual Trade Exhibition to support Sri Lankan Exporters.

This endeavor is expected to take key Sri Lankan Export sectors to the global market. This Online Platform will be presented with the partnership of Digital Media Services (Pvt) Ltd, an Australian business venture of Ideas for Profits (Pvt) Ltd, a Sri Lankan company duly incorporated.

‘Ayubowan! – Made in Sri Lanka to Global’ will attract over Thousand global business buyers. Each exhibitor will be equipped with a dedicated Profile and a Virtual Booth with state of the art Live Chat and Video Calling functions to connect with buyers.

In order to introduce this Online Platform and Virtual Exhibition, there will be a formal Launch organized by way of a Webinar going in line with the new normalcy that businesses have adjusted to live in the present day.

This will be held on 20th November 2020 from 10AM onwards. The Webinar will feature distinguished personalities to share the insights of future of Exports in Sri Lanka. Mr Ramal Jasinghe, the Immediate past President of National Chamber of Exporters will deliver the Keynote Address on “Challenges of Sri Lankan Exports in the Global Market”. The Panelists are Mr. Suranjith Swaris (Event Director – ‘Ayubowan! – Made in Sri Lanka to Global’) who will introduce the “Launching of this Platform and Virtual Exhibition”, Mr. Shiham Marikar (Secretary General / CEO of National Chamber of Exporters) will share the insights of “Exporting opportunities in the Global Market”, Mr. Mahesh Fernando (CEO of IFP Group Australia) will explain “Global O2O business landscape and how businesses can benefit from the new OTT Economy” and Mr. Naresh Sathasivam (Head of AdStudio) will talk about “Programmatic Advertising to emphasize on how SME / Exporters could use Digital Space and adapt to Sustainable Technologies and keep up with Innovations” while the Event Host would be Dr. Dilhan S. Jayatilleke (Non-Executive Director – Northwood Consulting Private Limited).