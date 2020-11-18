Avanta Infotech launches a pioneering omnichannel communication platform to digitalise the customer journey in Sri Lanka

Avanta Infotech recently introduced a pioneering cloud platform together with its Croatian counterpart- a global leader in omnichannel customer engagement. This cloud-based communication platform powers and integrates a broad range of renowned communication channels such as WhatsApp, Viber, Messenger and other chat apps which enables advanced authentication and security solutions, over one, single-interface, scalable and easy to use communication platform. Technological advancements have transformed the ways consumers engage with businesses. This is further intensified by Covid-19 which has altered the way businesses work, resulting in a greater need for convenient, flexible and cost-effective mechanisms to connect with customers in a digital world.

“According to the We Are Social and Hootsuite – Digital 2020 report for Sri Lanka, the country records a 47% internet penetration and 30% of active social media users with 8.3% growth over 2019, evidencing the importance and the role of digital communication in Sri Lanka. Rather than investing in their own mobile apps and asking customers to download an additional app, the unique advantage about our platform is that clients can engage with customers through apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, SMS etc – popular apps that most customers already have on their phones. Our goal is to establish a local presence for this platform enabling businesses to engage with their customers through this scalable, cost-efficient, fast and flexible solution that can be seamlessly adopted across sectors and multiple business types. We are confident that this solution will enable many businesses to transform their customer experience and will significantly transform the business landscape in Sri Lanka” Said Irishad Ally, Managing Director, Arinma Holdings (Pvt) Limited.

Besides increasing customer engagement, through rich, multi-media messaging, the platform facilitates other benefits to the client such as seamless API connectivity, message automation, precise targeting and reporting options that empower decision making. Furthermore, this single platform, omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication, security, and contact centre solutions help clients and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business, and increase loyalty– all in a fast, secure and reliable way.

About Avanta Infotech

Launched in 2019, as a fully-owned subsidiary of Arinma Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Avanta InfoTech is an end-to-end telecommunications infrastructure service provider catering to the specialised infrastructure requirements of telecommunication companies, local operators and public entities. Equipped with the scalability and capabilities needed to execute engineering, assembly and installation projects for complex, large-scale telecommunications infrastructure projects, Avanta Infotech supports clients with a complete range of outsourced services, from network planning including site acquisition, site infrastructure development, to systems installation, commissioning and consulting. Partnering with leading global technological powerhouses, hardware development companies, Avanta Infotech delivers innovative, cutting-edge technology and value-added services to empower a future-ready Sri Lanka.