Anil Jasinghe to attend future Health Ministry meetings on coronavirus

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former Health Ministry Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe is to attend future Health Ministry meetings on the coronavirus.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi told Parliament today that Dr. Anil Jasinghe was promoted as the Environment Ministry Secretary.

However, she said that he will attend future Health Ministry meetings on the coronavirus.

She was responding to concerns raised over the removal of Dr. Anil Jasinghe from the Health Ministry Director General post.

The Minister also defended the removal of Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara from the post of Health Ministry spokesperson.

She said that Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara agreed to step down after a new Health Ministry Director General was appointed.

The Health Minister insisted that Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara was appointed as spokesman only on a temporary basis. (Colombo Gazette)