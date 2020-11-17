Trump ‘to order further troop withdrawal’ from Afghanistan and Iraq

Speaking on the floor of the upper chamber on Monday, the Kentucky senator said: “We’re playing a limited – limited – but important role in defending American national security and American interests against terrorists who would like nothing more than for the most powerful force for good in the world to simply pick up our ball and go home.

President Trump has long called for US troops to come home and has criticised US military interventions for being costly and ineffective.

Military leaders were told at the weekend about the planned withdrawals, according to officials quoted by the Associated Press news agency. An executive order is being drawn up but has not yet been sent to commanders, they added.

In September, the Pentagon announced it was to withdraw more than a third of its troops from Iraq within weeks – from about 5,200 to 3,000.

At the time, top US Middle East commander Gen Kenneth McKenzie said those remaining would continue to advise and assist Iraqi security forces in “rooting out the final remnants” of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).